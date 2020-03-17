SC grants permanent commission to women officers in Navy, Railways hikes platform ticket rates to minimise footfalls amid COVID-19 scare and other top news of March 17, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 17, 2020.

1. After Army, SC grants permanent commission to women officers in Navy

Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) granted permanent commission for women officers in the Navy. The apex court said, "women can sail with the same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination." Supreme Court ordered that both male and female officers should be treated equally in granting permanent commission in the Indian Navy.

2. Coronavirus scare: Indian Railways hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 to minimise footfalls at 250 stations

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus, the Indian Railways on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) increased prices of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 - a five-fold hike - for 250 stations in the country to minimise the footfalls at the stations. Sharing more details, a senior Rail Ministry official said that the zonal railways have decided to increase the prices of platform tickets for crows management.

3. Pakistan PM Imran Khan begs for debt waiver as coronavirus cases rise



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (March 17) sought a debt waiver for countries witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases. Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his concern over poverty and hunger in wake of the outbreak of the deadly virus and said, "Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI expresses his concern over poverty and hunger as a consequence of the Corona Pandemic. Moreover, he urges the world community to think of some sort of debt-off for vulnerable countries."

4. COVID-19: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open; no closure of govt offices, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that the movement of local trains and buses will continue in the state, even as the total number of cases in the state rose to 41 due to Coronavirus. After holding a cabinet meeting, he appealed the people to remain indoors and avoid coming out unless it is necessary.

5. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy; says ‘a tsunami is coming’

The Congress MP made the statement at a time when 126 people have been infected with the deadly virus in India and three patients have died of it. "The Indian economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea the painful thing the country has suffered and it is coming. It is like a tsunami is coming," Rahul Gandhi told the media.

6. LCA Tejas FOC completes maiden flight, IAF closer to combat-ready indigenous fighter

Indian Air Force (IAF) is a step closer to getting a fully combat-ready indigenous supersonic fighter with the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Final Operational Clearance-standard (SP-21) making its first successful test flight in Bengaluru on Tuesday (March 17, 2020). Tejas FOC(SP-21), piloted by former Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Commodore and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chief Test Flying (Fixed Wing) KA Muthana (retired), was in the air for 40 minutes.

7. Madhya Pradesh Congress moves SC accusing BJP of kidnapping, keeping in captivity its 16 MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh political crisis took a new turn on Tuesday as the Congress leaders moved the Supreme Court (SC) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of kidnapping and keeping in captivity its 16 MLAs. It also sought a direction for the release from of its MLAs from BJP's captivity.

SPORTS NEWS

8. Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 COVID-19 outbreak, announces Norwegian FA

Soccer's 2020 European Championship has been postponed for a year as the world fights to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Norwegian FA tweeted on Tuesday (March 17, 2020). UEFA, who is yet to confirm the decision, has proposed that the June 12 to July 12 tournament to be held in 12 countries be put back to June 11 - July 11 next year to give the suspended domestic leagues time to be completed.

9. Coronavirus scare: Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands; watch here

Indian batting star Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) took to his social media accounts and told his fans how to wash hands amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a 01:07 minute-long video, the master blaster is seen giving instructions on how to wash hands.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

10. 'Yaadon Ki Baraat' actor Imtiaz Khan dies at 78; Jaaved Jaaferi, Anju Mahendroo post condolences

Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan, best-known for films such as 'Yaadon Ki Baraat', 'Pyaara Dost' and 'Noor Jahan', died on Monday in Mumbai. He was 78. The cause of his death is not yet known. Imtiaz was actor Amjad Khan's brother. He was married to actress Krutika Desai. He is survived by Krutika and daughter Ayesha Khan.

11. Dilip Kumar under quarantine as precautionary measure amid coronavirus outbreak