Schools for Class 10, 12 students to open in Tamil Nadu from this date

CHENNAI: Schools for class 10 and 12 students, will reopen in Tamil Nadu from next week, starting January 19. The state government, led by K Palaniswami, took the decision to reopen schools for students, who will be appearing for board examinations this year after receiving feedback from parents and school board members.



On Tuesday (January 12), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the government decision to reopen schools for board students in the state starting this month.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Palaniswami said the schools will only be reopened for classes 10 and 12 and each classroom will have 25 students. He also said that in order to boost the immunity levels, students attending classes will be given vitamins and zinc tablets.

The Chief Minister said the government's decision comes after 95 per cent of the parents had expressed in favour of reopening of the schools. The parent's views were taken on 8 and 9 of this month by the respective schools and a report was submitted to the government.

