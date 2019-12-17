Schools to remain closed in Uttar Pradesh amid cold wave

Lucknow: In the face of increasing cold wave several places of Uttar Pradesh have ordered to the shutdown of school for the coming days. The District Magistrates of Saharanpur, Bareilly have issued an order regarding the same.

In Lucknow classes, the school timings are shifted to 10 am to 3 pm as till standard 8 as per the District Magistrate order issued on Tuesday. In Saharanpur, all schools and colleges will remain closed for the entire week starting from December 18 due to cold wave conditions.

The District Magistrate has also asked the engineering, medical and polytechnic colleges to suspend classes as amidst the continuous decrease in temperature. The order also states that strict action will be taken against the institution found violating the order.

Bareilly's district magistrate also issued a similar notice, asking the schools to suspend classes till standard 8 for two days that is on 18-19 December.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) broadcast on Tuesday stated that dense fog is also very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of northern India till December 17 and abate thereafter. The broadcast further stated that dense fog will also prevail over Punjab, Bihar and parts of Northeast and there will be light rainfall and snow over the western Himalayan region due to a fresh western disturbance from the night of December 18.