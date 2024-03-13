Seat-Sharing Deal With BJP Finalised, Announcement Soon: Chirag Paswan

NEW DELHI: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that the seat-sharing deal with the BJP for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have been finalised. Chirag Paswan, who represents the Jamui Lok Sabha seat, said that a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon. ''As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course of time,'' Chirag Paswan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chirag Paswan made these remarks following his meeting with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.

#WATCH | LJP national president Chirag Paswan meets BJP national president JP Nadda, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Zfx9CQMhjE — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Sources said that Chirag Paswan is most likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Hajipur seat. Agreements have been reached between the LJP (Ram Vilas) and the BJP over the seats demanded by Chirag Paswan, including the Hajipur seat.

Interestingly, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president had recently cautioned the BJP before making any final decision on seat sharing. Sensing getting fewer seats in the alliance this time after the arrival of Janata Dal (United) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Paswan asserted that he is not afraid of anyone and neither will bow down.

Giving a strong message to the BJP, Paswan said his alliance was only with the people of Bihar.

In response to his statement, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that all the allies of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get proper representation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chaudhary's remarks came even as the NDA in Bihar appeared to be grappling with the question of seat-sharing despite crucial meetings in Delhi and Patna to streamline the distribution of Lok Sabha seats among its constituents in the state.

Responding to a question of dismay within the smaller NDA constituents, Choudhary said, "They all will be taken into account and will get proper representation".

When asked about the timeline of announcing candidates in Bihar for Lok Sabha seats, the BJP leader said that there is ample time and assured that a seat-sharing deal will be revealed before the announcement of general election dates.

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) echoed a similar stance. MLC and former Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary asserted that all was well within the NDA and assured that the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be disclosed well in advance.

When asked about the dismay expressed by Chirag Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, Chaudhary said, "Everything will be made public at the right time".

Notably, both Upendra Kushwaha and Chirag Paswan made last-minute adjustments to their schedules ahead of Prime Minister Modi's recent public meeting in Begusarai and were notably absent together, fueling speculation about their possible discontent.

Addressing a rally, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan dropped hints that he was weighing his options and could tilt towards the side with a better bargain.

"I can see the posse of media persons here who are anxious to know whom Chirag Paswan is aligned with. I wish to tell them that Chirag Paswan is aligned only with the people of Bihar," Chirag Paswan said.

"Every party, every coalition wants Chirag Paswan to be on its side," he said, adding that this was because people were enamoured with his "Bihar first Bihari first" vision that seeks to pull the state out of chronic backwardness.