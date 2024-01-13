Seat Sharing, Yatra, Convener: What’s On The Agenda Of INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders meet online to finalize alliance strategy The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of regional and national parties, are holding a virtual meeting to discuss their plans for the upcoming elections. The meeting agenda includes reviewing the seat sharing formula, the participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a nationwide campaign to demand justice and development for all sections of society, and other issues of common interest.

The meeting is also expected to decide on the name of the convener for the alliance, who will coordinate the activities and communication of the bloc. Among the attendees of the meeting are NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and other prominent leaders from various states.

The INDIA bloc was formed last year as a platform to unite the opposition parties against the ruling BJP-led NDA government. The bloc claims to represent the aspirations and grievances of the people, especially the farmers, workers, minorities, women, and youth.