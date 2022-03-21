हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Kota for The Kashmir Files' screening; Here's what is not allowed

Citing the communal sensitivity of the district, upcoming festivals, and surge in the number of people taking a dip in the Chambal river, the Kota administration has imposed curbs on gathering to avoid any untoward incident.

Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan&#039;s Kota for The Kashmir Files&#039; screening; Here&#039;s what is not allowed

New Delhi: The District Collector and District Magistrate of Rajasthan's Kota district have imposed section 144 from tomorrow March 22 to April 21 in the view of maintaining law and order with the screening of the Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files.'

Citing the communal sensitivity of the district, upcoming festivals, and surge in the number of people taking a dip in the Chambal river, the Kota administration has imposed curbs on gathering to avoid any untoward incident.

As per the orders released by the Kota administration, 5 or more people are not allowed to gather at any place in the district, no organisation can hold any meetings and no demonstration or procession is allowed in the district. However, govt events, recruitment processes, police departments, and Covid-19 vaccination centres are exempted from the restrictions.

The administration has also ordered Kota people not to share posts that are a nuisance to the community on social media.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesKotaSection 144
Next
Story

'Extremist organisation': Russia upholds ban on Meta, WhatsApp safe for now

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Pakistan Top 25: No Confidence Motion against Imran Khan