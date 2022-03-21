Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Kota for The Kashmir Files' screening; Here's what is not allowed

New Delhi: The District Collector and District Magistrate of Rajasthan's Kota district have imposed section 144 from tomorrow March 22 to April 21 in the view of maintaining law and order with the screening of the Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files.'

Citing the communal sensitivity of the district, upcoming festivals, and surge in the number of people taking a dip in the Chambal river, the Kota administration has imposed curbs on gathering to avoid any untoward incident.

As per the orders released by the Kota administration, 5 or more people are not allowed to gather at any place in the district, no organisation can hold any meetings and no demonstration or procession is allowed in the district. However, govt events, recruitment processes, police departments, and Covid-19 vaccination centres are exempted from the restrictions.

The administration has also ordered Kota people not to share posts that are a nuisance to the community on social media.

Live TV