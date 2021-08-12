Security forces on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of 75th Independence Day

Srinagar: Ahead of Independence Day, the Kashmir Valley is under heavy security surveillance. Dozens of drones are being used for aerial surveillance of ceremony sites and sensitive places.

Security has been put on high alert in Kashmir Valley ahead of Independence Day. The number of security personnel has also been increased across the city. Barricades, checkpoints have been put in place and a dog squad has also been deployed.

After three terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley last week, including one in Srinagar city where ten people were injured, all security agencies in the entire valley including Srinagar have been put on high alert.

The monitoring of Independence Day celebrations spots has also been increased. The area around the main ceremony spot has been converted into a cantonment and about a dozen drones have been deployed for constant aerial surveillance.

Security forces have inputs that terrorists can carry out any terrorist incident, due to which all these steps have been taken, so that the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir pass peacefully.

The main ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir is to be held at the Sher Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar where the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will take the salute.

