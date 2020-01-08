Seelampur violence: 2 sent to judicial custody; videos and photos collected from accused's mobile

New Delhi: Two people accused of violence during the Seelampur protests have been sent to judicial custody, they were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday and presented in Karkardooma court by the court on Wednesday (January 8).

The two, Shehzad (23) and Noor Mohammed (19) -- were identified from the CCTV footage. The probe agency claimed that one of them is a history-sheeter and both were captured in the video with one holding a stone in his hand while the other was holding a stick. The police have managed to identify at least 10 other accused through the CCTV footage.

According to police officers, Noor Mohammed had taken some videos and photographs from his mobile phone during the riots, which helped the police to identify the other accused. SIT has found 10 videos and fifteen photographs from his mobile phone.

The SIT mentioned that since the case was transferred to them on January 3, they have been checking all CCTV footages available to them. But the video quality was very grainy and they had to seek the help of experts who used latest technology to clean up the video and thus identification of the accused was possible.

Police claim that after identifying the accused seen in the video and photographs taken as proof from the mobile their role in the ensuing riots will be ascertained before making any arrests.

These are the first arrests made by the probe team since the Seelampur anti-Citizenship Amendment Act violence case was handed over to them. As many as 84 accused were detained by the local police out of which eight managed to get bail. In the coming days, the probe agency is likely to detain more accused involved in the violence. The total number of arrests is at 91.