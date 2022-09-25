NewsIndia
ARYADAN MUHAMMED

Senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed dies at 87, funeral to be held on Monday

Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed's funeral will be held on Monday at 9 AM.

Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 09:24 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Senior Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed died in Kozhikode on Sunday
  • The 87-year-old Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital
  • He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011

Kozhikode: Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed died here on Sunday, his family said. The 87-year-old Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past week.

He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011.

Mohammed was a minister in the first E K Nayanar ministry. He also became a minister in the A K Antony cabinet and the Oommen Chandy government.

"The body will be taken to Nilambur Sunday where the public can pay respects. He was admitted in the ICU for the past one week," his son Aryadan Shoukath reporters.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 9 AM, he said.

 

