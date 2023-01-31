Separate Toilets, Free Sanitary Pads In Schools Led To Decline In Girl Dropout Rate: President Murmu

New Delhi: Steps taken by the government like the construction of separate toilets for girls in schools and a scheme related to sanitary pads have led to a sharp decline in the dropout rate of girls, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday (January 31). Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, Murmu said from education to career, the central government is trying to remove all obstacles for "daughters."

"Through efforts like the construction of separate toilets for girls in government schools of the country or the scheme related to sanitary pads, the dropout rate of girls has come down sharply. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has not only increased the dignity of women, but it has also provided them with a safe environment," Murmu said.

"For the first time, savings accounts have been opened for a brighter future of crores of daughters across the country under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Several important steps have also been taken for the education of girls in the new National Education Policy," she said.

We have seen the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. For the first time in the country, female population now outnumbers that of males. pic.twitter.com/PRKGJBWV9i — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2023

Asserting that India today has a government that is committed to removing every obstacle being faced by women, Murmu said due to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, consciousness has come into the society that has led to a "steady increase in the number of daughters."

"Recruitment in every sector from mining to forward posts in the army has been thrown open to women. Our daughters are now studying and training in Sainik Schools as well as military academies. It is my government that has increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks," the president said.

(With inputs from PTI)