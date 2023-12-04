trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695347
NewsIndia
CYCLONE MICHAUNG

Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung To Intensify, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The IMD has issued red alert for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as the severe cyclonic storm Michaung is likely to intensify further.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung To Intensify, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Image credit: ANI

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung is likely to intensify and move close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast with gusty wind sustaining a speed of 90-100 kmph during the forenoon of 5th December.  According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of the sevre cyclonic storm heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as it is set to move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla on December 5.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry 

IMD in its weather bulletin has issued a cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu and predicted heavy rainfall at most places over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 5. Extremely heavy downpour is also likely in the region during the next 24 hours, said IMD.

Extremely Heavy Rains To Hit Andhra Pradesh

Under the infulence of cyclone Michaung, light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal
"Exceptionally heavy rainfall at one or two places is also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 4 th and over north coastal and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 5th December. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 6 th December," stated IMD in its weather bulletin.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Telangana, Rayalaseema And Odisha

According to IMD, heavy rainfalls are also likely at isolated places over Telangana, Rayalaseema, South coastal and adjoining South interior Odisha from December 4 to Dec 6.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement