New Delhi: Amid the row over 5% GST on packaged daily use food items like curd, paneer and more, Paneer Butter Masala started trending on Twitter. The Twitterati couldn’t keep calm after the new GST rates came into effect and flooded the micro-blogging website with a series of memes, some in the form of a modern-day maths problem as to what the overall GST of the dish will be.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday (July 20, 2022) joined the meme fest on Twitter and said the WhatsApp forward is brilliant as this 'skewers the folly of the GST'. “I don't know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsApp forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

I don't know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have! pic.twitter.com/zcDGzgGOIQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022

Why is Paneer Butter Masala trending on Twitter?

Recently GST rates were revised on a number of food items including essentials like paneer, milk, curd, etc. After the latest update, these food items now come under the 5 per cent slab, due to which paneer and other milk products have become more expensive now. As the government increased the GST rates on butter and masala, the netizens cooked their own meme fest with a slightly different recipe.

Many Twitterati have shared a maths riddle asking people to calculate the new price of the dish Paneer butter masala dish, taking into account the tax imposed individually on Paneer, Butter and Masala which is 5 per cent, 12 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.