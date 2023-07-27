Shia Mourners In Kashmir Allowed Muharram Procession After Over Three Decades

New Delhi: After over three decades of a ban, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed the eight Muharram processions of Shia Muslim mourners to pass through its traditional route Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Amid tight security arrangements, the procession was taken out on Thursday morning in which thousands of mourners took part.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has granted two-hour permission to the procession between 6 am to 8 am.

The procession is being carried out on the traditional route of Shaheed Gunj to Dalgate, a route which was thrown out of bounds for the processions due to terrorism and the law-and-order situation since 1989.



cre Trending Stories

"Shia community was asking for permission for the last three to four years continuously and when the government decided to allow the procession this morning, we accordingly put in place all the necessary security arrangements," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

He added that a three-tier security arrangement is in place for the participants.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Asad Aijaz said that they sincerely wanted that the long-pending request to carry the eighth procession through its traditional route be fulfilled.

"Finally, the procession has been allowed and they are very happy to see this happen after the ban," he said.

While talking to reporters, the mourners said they are happy and thankful to the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allowing the traditional procession after 34 years of ban.

"We would like to thank the LG administration who gave permission to take out this procession after three decades. From 12 o'clock midnight, people started arriving to join the procession of Hazrat Hussain (RA) and it has given a positive message," a resident said.