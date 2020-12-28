Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut rattled by ED summon to wife in PMC scam, says this about India-China border dispute

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been completely rattled by the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMC bank scam. Raut has been targeting the Central government since the ED sent summons to his wife in connection with the PMC bank scam.

Raut, in his column in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', slammed the Centre over the ongoing military standoff between India and China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and the call for the boycott of the Chinese goods. The Shiv Sena MP said the Centre succeeded in pushing pack the Chinese investments but not Chinese soldiers.

Referring to the COVID-19 lockdown which left many jobless, Raut said, "During the lockdown, many people lost their jobs and suffered salary cuts. Faceoff with China was another crisis we faced this year."

"We were not able to push back Chinese soldiers, but we pushed back Chinese investments. General Motors will be shutting its factory in Talegaon, Pune, and 1,800 people will lose their jobs. China's Great Wall Motors was investing Rs 5,000 crore in General Motors to save it from shutting down...looks like it can't happen now. Rather than shutting investments, we should have pushed back Chinese soldiers from Ladakh," Raut noted.

Raut said the happenings of 2020 will affect 2021 too and things will remain uncertain next year too. "The world is in financial crisis due to the coronavirus imposed lockdown. The Us has announced a financial package for its citizens under which each citizen will get about Rs 85,000 in their bank accounts. Such packages have been declared in Brazil and Europe too but it looks like pockets of Indians will remain empty," remarked Raut.

Meanwhile, BJP has said that the claims made by Raut are laughable with senior BJP leader Keshav Upadhyay saying that Raut only agenda is to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Live TV

Upadhyay said that he did not read what Sanjay Raut has written, but people do not take his claims seriously. Upadhyay noted that although this is not the first time and Raut had made similar claims in the past too. The BJP leader said that Raut had also targeted Centre in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.