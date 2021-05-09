Shiv Sena slams Centre over COVID-19 management, says India surviving on system created by Nehru, Gandhis

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Saturday (May 8) fired a fresh salvo at the Narendra Modi-led Centre for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said it is clear that ‘India is surviving on the system created by Nehru-Gandhi’.

In its mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena said that earlier countries like Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo used to get aid from others, but due to the “wrong policies of today’s rulers”, India has to seek help from the rest of the world.

“In clear terms, India is surviving on the system created by Nehru-Gandhi. Many poor countries are offering help to India. Earlier, countries like Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo used to get help from others. But due to the wrong policies of today's rulers, India is going through that situation now," PTI quoted Shiv Sena as saying.

"The UNICEF has expressed fear that there is a threat to the world from India due to the pace at which coronavirus is spreading in the country. It has also made an appeal that maximum number of countries should help India in the fight against COVID-19. Bangladesh has sent 10,000 Remdesivir vials, while Bhutan has sent medical oxygen. Nepal, Myanmar and Sri Lanka have also offered help to 'aatmanirbhar' India," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party added.

Further, hitting at PM Modi, Sena wrote in its editorial, “The country is presently surviving thanks to the development works, projects set up by and the confidence given by the previous governments of Pandit Nehru, (Lal Bahadur) Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh," it said.

“The prime minister will have to do a lot of hard work and think of non-political nationalism to help the country come out of the pandemic,” the piece read.

The Shiv Sena also took potshots at the Central government for the construction of the multi-crore Central Vista project, which includes a new Parliament building and the house of the prime minister, amid the raging pandemic, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday called up Maharashtra CM Thackeray to take an overview of the COVID-19 situation there. He lauded the CM’s efforts and observed that the state has put up a good fight during the ongoing second wave.

(With inputs from agencies)

