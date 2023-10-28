trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681019
NewsIndia
INDIA

'Shocking': Asaduddin Owaisi, Priyanka Gandhi Tear Into Modi Govt As India Abstains From UN Resolution On Gaza

While India abstained from voting for a non-binding Jordanian resolution at the UN, it voted in favour of a Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis seeking to condemn the 'terrorist attacks by Hamas.' 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Shocking': Asaduddin Owaisi, Priyanka Gandhi Tear Into Modi Govt As India Abstains From UN Resolution On Gaza

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today blasted the Narendra Modi government over India's decision to abstain from voting on a resolution in the United National General Assembly (UNGA) that called for a humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Both the leaders termed the Modi government's decision as shocking. Owaisi said that the Gaza issue is humanitarian and not political.

"It is SHOCKING that the Narendra Modi government abstained on the UN resolution for a humanitarian truce & protection of civilian lives. 7028 people have been killed by Israel in Gaza. Over 3000 of them are children & 1700 women. At least 45% of housing in Gaza has been destroyed. Over 1.4m have been displaced. Even in peacetime, Gazans face a complete blockade and have to depend on humanitarian aid. Things have only worsened since the war began," said Owaisi.

The AIMIM chief further said that this is a 'HUMANITARIAN issue, not a political one'. "In abstaining on the resolution, India stands alone in the Global South, in South Asia & in BRICS. Why did India abstain on an issue concerning civilian life? After sending aid to Gaza, why abstain? What happened to 'one world one family' & 'vishwaguru'?" said Owaisi.

Owaisi further said that while PM Modi condemned the Hamas attack, he couldn’t agree to a UN resolution seeking a truce. Owaisi said that India's foreign policy is inconsistent given PM Modi spoke to the Jordanian King a few days ago but abstained on a resolution that was introduced by Jordan.

On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she is 'shocked and ashamed' that India abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. She said that India was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which freedom fighters laid down their lives. She added that these principles represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community. 

"To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation," said the Congress leader.

While India abstained from voting for a non-binding Jordanian resolution at the UN, it voted in favour of a Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis seeking to condemn the 'terrorist attacks by Hamas.' The Candian resolution failed to pass at the UNGA as it did not achieve a two-thirds majority. The resolution drafted by Jordan called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip but did not condemn terror organisation Hamas.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?