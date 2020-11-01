हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aligarh

Shocking! Car driver drags police constable on bonnet in Aligarh during vehicle checking

The incident took place in Aligarh district's Tappal police station, investigation in the matter is underway.

Shocking! Car driver drags police constable on bonnet in Aligarh during vehicle checking

Aligarh: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh a car driver dragged a police constable on the bonnet during routine vehicle checking. The footage of the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident took place in Aligarh district's Tappal police station. 

Aligarh SP (Rural) Shubham Patel said, "The incident is from two days back. The car's owner has been arrested and the driver will be arrested too."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in the matter on the basis of the police constable's statement. The Aligarh police is further investigating the matter.

 

Tags:
AligarhUttar PradeshCarConstable
Next
Story

LIVE: Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again, says PM Modi in Chhapra
  • 81,84,082Confirmed
  • 1,22,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,57,25,640Confirmed
  • 11,90,824Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M44S

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar: It is difficult to conduct fair elections in West Bengal