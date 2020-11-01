Shocking! Car driver drags police constable on bonnet in Aligarh during vehicle checking

Aligarh: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh a car driver dragged a police constable on the bonnet during routine vehicle checking. The footage of the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident took place in Aligarh district's Tappal police station.

Aligarh SP (Rural) Shubham Patel said, "The incident is from two days back. The car's owner has been arrested and the driver will be arrested too."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in the matter on the basis of the police constable's statement. The Aligarh police is further investigating the matter.