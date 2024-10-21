SHOCKING! Golgappa Sellers Mixing Toilet Cleaner Harpic, Urea To 'Enhance Taste'

New Delhi: A social media footage showing two men kneading flour for golgappas with their bare feet has gone viral and sparked controversy. During the police investigation, the accused also admitted mixing toilet cleaner Harpic and urea fertilizer into the dough to enhance the taste. Police have detained the shopkeepers and sealed the shop. Investigations are underway.

This is an incident in Jharkhand's Garhwa district. In the footage, two men could be seen kneading the dough of golgappa with their feet. Packaged golgappas could also be seen lying around in the footage.

People were incensed and disgusted by the video as soon as it appeared on X. Residents at the Nagar Panchayat market, where the event happened, reportedly encircled the two men and informed the police, a media report said.

After the store owners were taken into custody by the police, the suspects confessed to adding toilet cleaner Harpic and urea fertilizer to the golgappa dough. A suspicious solid substance that resembled a white alum was also found by the police during their examination and it has been sent for testing.

Yadav has said that he had gotten into a family feud with his relatives, who then recorded the video as a kind of revenge and uploaded it on social media.