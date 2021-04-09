हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Shocking! Three old women administered anti-rabies vaccine instead of COVID-19 in UP's Shamli, probe ordered

Elderly women with their family members.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, three senior citizens were administered with anti-rabies vaccine rather than the COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli.

Due to the negligence of the health department, three old women of the district, who went to the health center to get vaccinated against COVID-19, were given shots of anti-rabies vaccine.

The incident took place at Kandhla Community Health Center in Shamli on Thursday (April 8).

The negligence on the part of the department came out after one of the women became sick and her condition worsened. It was also noted that the health workers in the facility were unable to understand the difference between the COVID-19 and rabies vaccines,

The three old women are identified as Saroj (70 years old), Anarkali (72 years old) and Satyavati (60 years old). The family of the patients alleged that the health center had sent the women outside for purchasing empty syringes of Rs10 each and sent them home after administering them with anti-rabies vaccine rather than COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Saroj's condition worsened and she started getting dizzy. Family members hurriedly took her to the private doctor nearby, who then revealed that the women were given anti-rabies vaccination in place of COVID-19. 

The DM Jasjit Singh said, "A case of Kandhla CHC has come to light, in which assistant CMO and CMO have been appointed to look into the incident. They will take the statement of the complainant, which includes the patients and their families." 

The DM further promised the agitated locals of the area that “strict actions will be taken against the once found guilty.”

Tags:
COVID-19covid-19 in indiaUttar PradeshShamliCOVID-19 vaccination drive
