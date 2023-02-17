Shocking Video: Man Assaults Migrant Workers in Crowded Train in Tamil Nadu - Watch

A shocking video has surfaced on social media platforms that show a man physically assaulting and verbally abusing migrant workers on a crowded train in Tamil Nadu. The video was shared by a user named Karthik Gopinath with the caption, "This assault is a hate crime which is a result of hate politics happening in the state. From name-calling to physical assault, the guy abuses the prime minister of the country. @mkstalin inaction in such cases is a sin putting tamils elsewhere at risk." The video was shared by Gopinath on February 15 on Twitter.

In the video, a man was seen pulling the hair of the migrant workers and even punching them in a fit of anger. While the physical attack was going on, no one intervened.

"Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book," the railway police told as quoted by NDTV.

The video has received over 800,000 views on Twitter and has been retweeted over 3,000 times.