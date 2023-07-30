SHOCKING Video: Maulavi In Bihar's Siwan Sexually Harasses Minor Girl Inside Mosque; Watch

A shocking video has surfaced from the Siwan district of Bihar related to a Mosque cleric and a minor girl. The incident, captured on video, has quickly spread on various social media platforms. The footage allegedly appears to be from the Andar police station area and shows the cleric engaging in inappropriate actions with the girl student. In the video, the girl initially resists but after the cleric tells something to her, she does not resist further. The exact time and date of the incident remains unknown and the Zee News has not independently verified the video.

According to local reports, the Maulvi also performs exorcism rituals at the tomb of a Pir Baba in the Andar police station area. The Siwan Police said in a Twitter post that it has initiated an action in the case. It said that the girl used to teach kids Urdu in the mosque.

"About the viral news on social media related to misbehaviour with a minor by a Maulavi in Siwan district, the police verified the incident and it has come to the light that Andar Mosque Maulavi Mohd. Masoom, Son of Mohd Murtaza, a resident of Muzaffarpur district, misbehaved with a minor who used to come to teach Urdu to kids in the mosque. An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken in the case as per the law," said Siwan police.



वायरल वीडियो बिहार के सिवान का है।



शर्मनाक, अश्लील हरकत, बूढ़े मौलाना कुछ तो शर्म कर।



It is alleged that the accused has been involved in committing obscene acts with the student over several days. The video capturing the disturbing incident was shared on social media, causing significant concern and agitation within the village and its surroundings.

Andar police have confirmed being informed about the viral video. An ongoing investigation into the matter aims to examine the facts thoroughly, and appropriate action will be taken once the inquiry is completed. As of now, the accused remains to evade the authorities.