topStoriesenglish2565283
NewsIndia
SHRADDHA WALKAR MURDER CASE

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Files 6,629-Page Chargesheet, Aftab Amin Poonawala's Custody Extended Till Feb 7

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: The lengthy chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police with over 100 eyewitnesses is based on the forensic and electronic evidence in connection with the case.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Files 6,629-Page Chargesheet, Aftab Amin Poonawala's Custody Extended Till Feb 7

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page long chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at his residence in Delhi's Mehrauli in May last year. prior to that, Delhi Police also presented Aaftab Poonawala before the Saket Court through video conferencing.

 

 

The court later extended his custody by two weeks till February 7, according to news agency ANI.

 

 

During the court proceedings, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked how many pages were there in the chargesheet, the investigating officer said it contains 6,629 pages. To which, the judge replied by saying, ''It is voluminous." "The chargesheet has finally been placed before the court today," he added.

The lengthy chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police with over 100 eyewitnesses is based on the forensic and electronic evidence in connection with the case.  

 

 

In the chargesheet, Delhi Police has also mentioned that the bones recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur and their DNA report matches with that of Shraddha's. Apart from this, the confession of Aaftab Poonawala and the report of the narco test have also been included, said sources. However, both these reports do not have much importance in the court, as per Delhi Police sources.

On January 4, the police said samples of hair and bones recovered by them from a forest area in South Delhi's Mehrauli matched with Shraddha's. Earlier on December 9, the Saket Court extended Aftab's judicial custody by 14 days.

Poonawala is accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces. After the cold-blooded murder, he then kept the body pieces in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the capital over several days in May last year.

Live Tv

Shraddha Walkar murder caseShraddha Walkar Murder Case ChargesheetDelhi PoliceAaftab Amin PoonawalaAaftab Amin Poonawala Custody

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media