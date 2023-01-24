Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Files 6,629-Page Chargesheet, Aftab Amin Poonawala's Custody Extended Till Feb 7

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page long chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at his residence in Delhi's Mehrauli in May last year. prior to that, Delhi Police also presented Aaftab Poonawala before the Saket Court through video conferencing.

Aftab was presented in court through video conferencing. Chargesheet of around 6,629 pages has been filed by the police. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

The court later extended his custody by two weeks till February 7, according to news agency ANI.

Shraddha Walker murder case | Delhi Police reached Saket court with a copy of the charge sheet. https://t.co/r7asbE70VV pic.twitter.com/g3HRfJiCgs — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

During the court proceedings, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked how many pages were there in the chargesheet, the investigating officer said it contains 6,629 pages. To which, the judge replied by saying, ''It is voluminous." "The chargesheet has finally been placed before the court today," he added.

The lengthy chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police with over 100 eyewitnesses is based on the forensic and electronic evidence in connection with the case.

Shraddha Walker murder case | Saket court to take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on February 7. The court also ordered the police to produce Aftab physically before the court on February 7. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

In the chargesheet, Delhi Police has also mentioned that the bones recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur and their DNA report matches with that of Shraddha's. Apart from this, the confession of Aaftab Poonawala and the report of the narco test have also been included, said sources. However, both these reports do not have much importance in the court, as per Delhi Police sources.

On January 4, the police said samples of hair and bones recovered by them from a forest area in South Delhi's Mehrauli matched with Shraddha's. Earlier on December 9, the Saket Court extended Aftab's judicial custody by 14 days.

Poonawala is accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces. After the cold-blooded murder, he then kept the body pieces in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the capital over several days in May last year.