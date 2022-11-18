Shraddha Walkar murder: 'When men kill their wives, you don't...', Taslima Nasreen slams 'men's mentality'

New Delhi: Controversial author Taslima Nasreen has slammed those who have been claiming that live-in relationships are responsible for the terrible outcome in the Shraddha Walkar case. The bone-chilling Delhi murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar has become the topic of discussion nationwide, and has left people shocked. In the gruesome murder, Shraddha was killed and chopped into 35 pieces by her partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla. Making a huge revelation in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police sources said that the accused Aftab Poonawalla had charred his live-in partner's face to hide her identity. The Delhi Police sources said that he had first chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face in such a way that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered.

Against the backdrop of the gruesome Mehrauli killing, on Thursday, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said live-in relationships are "giving rise to crime" and suggested that educated girls should not get into such relationships. Kishore is the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs. There have been others like cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan from Uttar Pradesh who also said live-in relationships can be blamed for crimes.

Taslima Nasreen took to Twitter and said, "When a man kills his girlfriend in a live-in relationship,u ask girls to get married coz live-in encourages crimes. But when men kill their wives,u don't ask girls to go for live-in relationships coz marriage encourages crimes!! Not marriage or live-in, the problem is men's mentality (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kaushal Kishore's remarks prompted Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi to demand his resignation. Chaturvedi urged Prime minister Narendra Modi to sack Kishore immediately from the Council of Ministers for his "blame-the-women" remark which she described as "heartless and cruel".

Kishore, while referring to the Shradha Walkar murder case, said educated girls are responsible for leaving parents for live-in relationships that lead to crime, and suggested that they should instead go for court marriage. "It is the responsibility of girls also, as they leave their parents, who have reared them up for years, in one go. Why are they living in live-in relationships? If they have to do so, there should be proper registration for live-in relationships. If parents are not willing publicly for such relationships, you should have a court marriage and then live together."

"These incidents are happening with all those girls who are well educated and think they are very frank and have the ability to take decisions about their future. Such girls get embroiled in this. The girls should take care as to why they are doing so. Educated girls are responsible as both the father and mother had refused for the relationship. Educated girls should not get into such relationships," he told "News18" while referring to the Walkar murder case.