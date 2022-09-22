NewsIndia
Shrikant Tyagi, who was caught on camera ABUSING a woman at Noida society, gets BAIL

Shrikant Tyagi gets bail: Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was caught on camera abusing a woman at his society last month, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. 

NEW DELHI: In a big relief for Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who landed in a controversy after being caught on camera hurling abuses and assaulting a woman resident at his Grande Omaxe Society in Noida, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

Tyagi, who claimed himself to be a BJP politician, was arrested for abusing and assaulting the woman at his society last month. He was arrested on August 9 by Noida Police in Meerut. Several police teams were formed and the Uttar Pradesh STF was involved in the search for Shrikant Tyagi across three states. He was finally traced to Meerut, where police arrested him and three of his associates.

Tyagi was booked under several Sections of the IPC - 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. 

He was also later charged under the Gangster Act after a group of men, believed to be his close supporters, barged into the housing society, seeking the woman complainant’s arrest. 

Tyagi was also accused of allegedly using UP government stickers on his vehicles, allegedly in an attempt to “intimidate”, and a case of impersonation was also registered against him.

The BJP, meanwhile, distanced itself from Tyagi, saying he was not a member of the party. Noida BJP MP Mahesh Sharma even staged a dharna demanding his immediate arrest. Tyagi's family alleged that they were ill-treated by the Noida police, which categorically rejected the claim.   

