Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Family denies postmortem, 6 detained

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, as per media reports.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Canada based gangster claims responsibility, family denies postmortem
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's family is not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem of the late singer-actor's body. As per the latest media reports, the district administration and Sidhu's family members are still discussing the issue. Further, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, Raja Warring, Kulbir Zira, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and others are also present in the discussion. The family of the deceased Punjabi singer and politician has been provided with security and police deployed outside residence Moosewala's residence.

Meanwhile, Six people have been detained in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, and the footage from five different CCTVs that have the videos of the movement of Mossewala and the assailants is being investigated, as per the reports. Police have confirmed a gunshot was also heard in one of the CCTV videos, say media reports.

According to the latest meadia reports, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab, police said. He was 27 years old. He was travelling in his vehicle when the assailants fired at the singer and his two friends. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Leaving behind his celebrated tag of a top Punjabi rap singer with fans across the globe, Moosewala, belonging to native Moosa village, made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa for the February 20 Assembly polls.

