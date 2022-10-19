Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Police arrests gangster Deepak Tinu from Rajasthan’s Ajmer

New Delhi: In a significant development, Special Cell arrested accused Deepak Tinu in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday. Deepak had previously escaped from police custody. On October 9, Punjab Police arrested a woman accomplice of Deepak Tinu who assisted him in escaping from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Mansa. Punjab Police apprehended the woman while she was on her way to the Maldives based on intelligence. Deepak Tinu is a close associate of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the main suspects in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Tinu escaped from police custody last week in Mansa district.

Tinu escaped Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials while being transported from Kapurthala Jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle Saturday night, according to police."Tinu was being brought to Mansa`s CIA staff office from Kapurthala Jail when he escaped from custody. The accused had to be probed in connection with the Moose Wala murder case," Mansa police said. Moose Wala, 28, was killed on May 29 in Mansa by unidentified assailants, a day after the state government reduced his security cover.

The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital. The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver`s seat by locals. The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol. Moose Wala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP`s Vijay Singlar

(With PTI inputs)