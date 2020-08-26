Six dead, several injured in bus collision on Lucknow-Hardoi road in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: At least six people died and several were left injured in a head-on collision between two Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses on the Lucknow-Hardoi road on Wednesday (August 26, 2020), according to ANI.

Confirming the incident, Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner, Law and order said, "Six dead including one bus driver and eight people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other."

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and ordered proper treatment of the injured. While, UP Roadways has ordered a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours.

The two buses were coming from opposite directions when they rammed into each other on Wednesday morning. While one bus was coming to Lucknow from Hardoi, the other was headed to Hardoi from the state capital.

Accoriding to sources, the buses were moving at a high speed which led to the accident.

The police reached the spot and the injured have been taken to a local medical facility. UP State Roadways officials are also at the site.

The deceased are yet to be identified.