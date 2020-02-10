हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Six trains delayed in Northern Railway Region amid dense fog

At least six Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to fog and low visibility in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday (February 10).

Six trains delayed in Northern Railway Region amid dense fog
IANS Photo

New Delhi: At least six Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to fog and low visibility in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday (February 10).

According to northern railway officials, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail have been delayed by over two hours. Ambedkar Nagar Katra Malwa Express was delayed by 3:30 hours and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express by 1.15 hours. Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Anand Assam Express was delayed by 5 hours. 

Here's a list of trains that were delayed on February 10:

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express:           2.30 hours 
12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express:           2.15 hours 
15955 Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail:               2.00 hours
12381 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express:             1.15 hours 
12919 AmbedkarNagar Katra Malwa Express:         3.30
15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Anand Assam Express:     5.00

