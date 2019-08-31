Smriti Irani shares meme welcoming the weekend, users react in full agreement

New Delhi: Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani has once again proved that hers is the most relatable Instagram account on the internet.

The BJP leader, known for posting hilarious memes and videos which leaves her followers in splits every time, has shared a meme video to which most of the people relate.

Irani posted a clip from the movie 'Vijaypath' starring actor Ajay Devgn and actress Tabu. The clip is from the song 'Aaiye, aapka intezaar tha', of the movie where Tabu who represents 'Everybody' is waiting with bated breath for Ajay Devgn walks into her life, who is representing 'Weekend.'

In the clip, all the side dancers are welcoming the weekend by throwing flower petals on him. The clip ends on the scene where Tabu is singing, "Der lagi aane main tumko, shukar hai fir bhi aae tum."

Along with the video, Irani wrote, "Greeting the weekend be like ... _ (a tribute from those working this weekend ___)."

The BJP leader has earlier also paid a tribute to the people working on weekends in her own special way. Earlier, she posted a picture of actor Aamir Khan with the caption "shabaash" (Well done) on it. "#when you tell the weekend ...____ ______ ___ __ _____ ___ ____, " she wrote with the picture.

The 43-year-old political leader is the youngest minister in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. In the Lok Sabha election 2019, Irani created history by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from constituency Amethi, which was Congress bastion of nearly four decades.