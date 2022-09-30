'So-called aam aadmi': Opposition leaders target Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 42-car convoy

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is under fire from Opposition leaders over accusations of not heeding to his own pre-poll advice against 'VIP culture'. The allegations came after an apparent RTI response posted by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa stated that the Punjab CM’s convoy has 42 cars, up from the 33 cars that Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Channi had maintained in their cavalcade.

Punjab Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday (September 30, 2022) shared the screenshot of the RTI response indicated Mann had more vehicles than three of his predecessors and lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

"Shocking revelation...Badal had 33 vehicles when he was CM from 2007-17 in his cavalcade... no change when Captain Amarinder S became CM but it has been revealed through RTI that CM Mann - 'the so called Aam Aadmi' - has 42 cars in his cavalcade,” Bajwa said in a tweet.

Shocking revelation-



CM Badal had 33 vehicles when he was CM from 2007-17 in his cavalcade & there was no change in number of vehicles when Captain Amarinder S became the CM but it has been revealed through RTI that CM Mann “The so called Aam Aadmi” has 42 cars in his cavalcade. pic.twitter.com/lEFt6Ve3xm September 28, 2022

"In the past Mr Mann used to question what 'kings and maharajas' do with convoy of so many vehicles? Will CM Mann himself clarify now what he is doing with the convoy of 42 vehicles?"

The document shared by Bajwa shows a steady rise in the number of cars in the CM’s convoy since the AAP government came to power in the state.

Bajwa also took a dig at Mann asking if he would tell the citizens of Punjab what purpose this big convoy of vehicles serves. “Why does he spend taxpayers' money so recklessly? How can he afford to have such a huge cavalcade now?" he asked.

The AAP has not yet responded to the Congress' jab.