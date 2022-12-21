topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CONGRESS

'Sonia Gandhi ke darbari...': BJP MLA makes offensive statement against Congress over 'dog' remark

Since the controversy erupted over Mallikarjun Kharge's 'dog' remark, the BJP has demanded an apology but the Congress chief has refused to do so.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said Congress leaders roam around Sonia Gandhi like her "darbari kutte"
  • He was responding to Kharge's 'dog' remark in Rajasthan's Alwar

Trending Photos

'Sonia Gandhi ke darbari...': BJP MLA makes offensive statement against Congress over 'dog' remark

NEW DELHI: In a sharp response to the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial 'dog' remark, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, while speaking to news agency ANI, said in Hindi that Congress leaders roam around Sonia Gandhi like her "darbari kutte". He was referring to Kharge's remark in Rajasthan's Alwar where he stated that the BJP had no role to play in the freedom struggle and that "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" in the independence struggle. Since Kharge's comments, the BJP has demanded an apology but the Congress chief has refused to do so. Amid this ongoing row, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma commented, "...Congress people roam around like 'darbari kutte' of Sonia Gandhi so they view others as the same..."

WATCH HIS STATEMENT:

 

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country. He had also alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Also Read: 'Has even your dog at home died for country': Kharge slams BJP amid India-China border row

The treasury bench members sought an apology from him. However, Kharge refused and insisted that the remarks were made outside Parliament and should not be discussed in the House. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

CongressKhargedog remarkMallikarjun KhargeBJPFreedom struggle

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title