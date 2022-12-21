'Sonia Gandhi ke darbari...': BJP MLA makes offensive statement against Congress over 'dog' remark

NEW DELHI: In a sharp response to the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial 'dog' remark, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, while speaking to news agency ANI, said in Hindi that Congress leaders roam around Sonia Gandhi like her "darbari kutte". He was referring to Kharge's remark in Rajasthan's Alwar where he stated that the BJP had no role to play in the freedom struggle and that "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" in the independence struggle. Since Kharge's comments, the BJP has demanded an apology but the Congress chief has refused to do so. Amid this ongoing row, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma commented, "...Congress people roam around like 'darbari kutte' of Sonia Gandhi so they view others as the same..."

WATCH HIS STATEMENT:

#WATCH | Speaking on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "dog" remark, Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma says, "...Congress people roam around like 'darbari kutte' of Sonia Gandhi so they view others as the same..." pic.twitter.com/8XCgDA1OFm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 21, 2022

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country. He had also alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Also Read: 'Has even your dog at home died for country': Kharge slams BJP amid India-China border row

The treasury bench members sought an apology from him. However, Kharge refused and insisted that the remarks were made outside Parliament and should not be discussed in the House.

(With PTI inputs)