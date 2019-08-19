close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drug haul

South African woman with heroin worth Rs 20 crore nabbed at Delhi airport T3

The woman with South African passport was travelling from South Africa to Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi, via Qatar.

South African woman with heroin worth Rs 20 crore nabbed at Delhi airport T3

In a major drug haul, the customs department on Saturday arrested a South African national with heroin worth Rs 20 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. Around 4900 grams of heroin was found in the possession of the woman, who was travelling on a South African passport.

According to a release by the office of the Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General), the woman was travelling from South Africa to Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi, via Qatar. She landed in the national capital by Qatar Airlines flight number QR 570.

The woman “was intercepted by the Customs officers at IGI Airport after she had crossed the Green Channel”, said the release.

It further said that personal and baggage search of the woman resulted in recovery of “white coloured powdery substance with granules found to be heroin”.

“The said recovered white coloured powdery substance with granules was found from two brown coloured packets concealed in the black coloured checked-in trolley bag carried by the said passenger,” the release stated.

The heroin was seized as per the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The women was arrested under section 43(b) of the Act.

Tags:
Drug haulHeroin haulDelhi AirportDelhi
Next
Story

Karnataka Cabinet expansion on Tuesday; CM Yediyurappa awaits final list from Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT33M22S

Watch Debate: How long Congress will continue appeasement politics?