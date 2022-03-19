हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

Amit Shah to attend CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)`s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu on Saturday (March 19, 2022).

Amit Shah to attend CRPF&#039;s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)`s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu on Saturday (March 19, 2022).

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister will review the security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections.

Meanwhile, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.

CRPF Raising Day is marked on the day when in 1950 the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative`s Police.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CRPFUnion Home MinisterAmit ShahRaising Day83rd CRPF Raising Day paradeJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Drones, barricading, additional force: Delhi police tightens security on Shab-E-Barat

Must Watch

PT9M17S

DNA: How much time Akshay Kumar spends in the gym on fitness?