SSC Exams 2021: MTS, SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs exams postponed till further notice, check details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (June 25, 2021) postponed the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam and Sub-Inspectors (SI) in the Delhi Police exam until further orders. The candidates who want to appear in these two examinations can visit the official website of the commission- ssc.nic.in- for more details.

According to the Staff Selection Commission’s notice, the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I) 2020, which was scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 20, and Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020, which was supposed to take place on July 12, 2021, has been postponed.

"Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course," the SSC notification said.

“Candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time-to-time for further updates,” the notification added.

For the MTS exam, the candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for sitting in the recruitment drive. As per the examination pattern, paper-I is an objective type question, with negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer, while paper-II is descriptive.

