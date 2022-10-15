NewsIndia
SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff final result OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check list here

SSC Result 2020 for Multi Tasking Non-tech staff exam is now available on the official website- ssc.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download the merit list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SSC Result: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff Examination 2020 final result today, October 15. Candidates can now check the SSC Result 2020 for Multi Tasking Non-tech staff exam on the official website- ssc.nic.in. 

Here's how to check SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) final result

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • Click on the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 result link
  • A list will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the list for your roll number and take printout for future reference.

SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) final result List -1

SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) final result List - 2

The commission has withheld the results of 30 candidates for various reasons. A total of 3887 candidates have qualified for appointment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs. The result of Paper-II of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was declared on July 29. A total 9754 candidates were qualified for appearing in Document Verification.

