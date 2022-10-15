SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff final result OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check list here

SSC Result: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff Examination 2020 final result today, October 15. Candidates can now check the SSC Result 2020 for Multi Tasking Non-tech staff exam on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Here's how to check SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) final result

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 result link

A list will be displayed on the screen

Check the list for your roll number and take printout for future reference.

The commission has withheld the results of 30 candidates for various reasons. A total of 3887 candidates have qualified for appointment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs. The result of Paper-II of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was declared on July 29. A total 9754 candidates were qualified for appearing in Document Verification.