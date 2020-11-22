States fight fresh COVID-19 wave; impose measures like night curfews, Section 144

New Delhi: As India continues to report nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases daily for the 15th consecutive day, several state governments have reimposed curfews to stem the rise of the novel coronavirus infections.

On Sunday, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 90,95,806 with 45,209 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 85,21,617. The number of fatalities mounted to 1,33,227 with 501 new deaths, as per Health Ministry data.

There has been spike of COVID cases in many cities which is being attributed to the festive season. The first wave of the coronavirus infection was seen in the months of June-July.

Several states have decided to either impose night curfew or Section 144 to check on the rising number of coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra has been witnessing a massive rise in coronavirus cases after the festival season, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hinted at the reimposition of lockdown in the state in the coming days, ANI reported.

"There was a huge crowd during the Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for the next 8-10 days and then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown," Pawar was quoted as saying to ANI.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai the BMC has directed all schools to stay closed till December 31, 2020. Schools for classes 9 to 12 were earlier scheduled to reopen on November 23. However, schools in other parts of Maharashtra will reopen on November 23, as directed by the state government.

COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi

Amid the latest spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the lead in ramping up medical infrastructure and formulating a new strategy to combat the COVID-19 surge in the national capital. "For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded the rapid antigen tests," a spokesperson of the Home Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the West Delhi district authorities on Sunday ordered the sealing of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market at Delhi's Nangloi till November 30. The decision was taken after it was found that the various COVID-19 safety guidelines were being openly flouted including on social distancing and wearing of masks.

Also, A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed for not wearing masks at public places and for other COVID-19 rule violation. Only 50 guests will be allowed at wedding ceremonies instead of 200.

Though, there will be no overall lockdown, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said markets will remain open but there will be strict surveillance.

COVID-19 curfew in Rajasthan

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and reminded officials of the government's top priority to save lives and ensure strict compliance of anti-pandemic precautions by people. On Saturday the state Cabinet had decided to impose night curfew in eight districts-- of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm and night curfew will be there from 8 pm to 6 pm in 8 district headquarters. The fine for not wearing a mask has also been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Though emergency services such as medical shops, railway and air travellers will be exempted.

COVID-19 curfew in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced on Twitter that night curfew has been imposed in 5 cities in the state, including Bhopal from Saturday. The curfew in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha will remain in place until further orders.

According to the state government, people engaged in essential services, and factory workers have been exempted from the night curfew. On the decision of containment zones, the chief minister said that he has left it to the government`s crisis management group.

COVID-19 night curfew Gujarat

A marathon curfew of 57 hours was imposed in Ahmedabad from 9 pm November 20 till 6 am on November 23. Though the night curfew will remain in force till further orders, said Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta. Night curfew has also been imposed in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara. Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open and schools, colleges will reopen from November 23, as decided earlier.

However, southern states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are witnessing a reverse trend with active cases dipping.

On Saturday as many as 12,542 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu nearly 50 per cent less daily new infections in comparison to last month. This has led to the government allowing reopening of schools for 9th and 12th standard and opening of cinema halls.

While Odisha has been reporting an average of 660 cases daily in the week ending November 22 and Andhra Pradesh has also now reported less than 2,000 new coronavirus infections for the 13th consecutive day. Telangana has been reporting an average of 950 cases, with daily infections crossing the 1,000-mark only once since November 15.