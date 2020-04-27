Stay and Play at Home: Here's the list of most popular Google doodle games

In order to help people do away with boredom during the lockdown, Google launched a throwback Doodle series on Monday in which users would be able to experience some of the most popular and interactive Google Doodle games of the past. Google came up with the idea with the tagline ''Stay and Play at Home" through which it also celebrates 50 years of Kids Coding.

'Coding' from 2017 was the first game released by Google in the new doodle game series which features a bunny and to win the game, the player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. The player can move different command tiles into the tray and the bunny will follow what the player is programming it to perform.

Here's the list of most popular games Google will likely include in its Doodle game series:

1. Pac-Man 30th anniversary, May 21, 2010

2. Free throw contest, Aug. 8, 2012

3. Robert Moog’s 78th birthday, May 23, 2012

4. Mother’s Day 2013, May 12, 2013

5. Slalom canoe, Aug. 9, 2012

6. 155th anniversary of the Pony Express

7. 100 years of crossword puzzles, Dec. 21, 2013

8. Doctor Who 50th anniversary, Nov. 23, 2013

9. Rubik’s Cube, May 19, 2014

10. Eiji Tsuburaya’s 114th birthday, July 7, 2015

The Doodle blog said "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!"

This step is taken to encourage people stay at home as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.