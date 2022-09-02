‘Stoneman’ serial killer arrested for brutal watchmen killings in MP

Madhya Pradesh: A 19-year-old youth, who was allegedly driven by the hunger for fame, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police on Friday in connection with the string of watchmen murders that had shocked the state over the last few days, an official said. The accused, identified as Shiv Prasad Dhurve, was arrested from Bhopal. With Dhurve’s arrest, police claimed to have solved the horrific murders of three watchmen in Sagar and another one in Bhopal.

The region was left terror-struck after three watchmen were killed within 72 hours. The Police had confirmed that an investigation of the "psycho-killer" was underway.

"The killer has been caught from Bhopal with the help of the cyber cell, evidence and technical information found on the spot. He has committed three murders in Sagar and one in Bhopal," said Superintendent of Police, Tarun Nayak.

The police claimed that the accused was influenced by social media and committed horrendous crimes due to his thirst for fame. The murders came to light on September 1 when three watchmen were killed in a period of three days. According to Police, equipment like hammers and stones were used for the crimes. People sleeping outside their houses at night seemed to be the killer's prime target.

Also Read: MP district on high alert after 'Stoneman' serial killer kills three; cops issue sketch

"Three watchmen were killed in three days. Firstly, a watchman sleeping outside a factory was killed using a hammer. Secondly, the watchman of the Arts and Commerce College in the same district was killed using heavy stones. Then, on Wednesday night, another watchman guard was killed using a spade in the Ratona district" said ASP of Sagar district, Vikram Singh Kushwaha told the news agency on Wednesday.

The victim from yesterday’s incident was referred to Bhopal, in critical condition for treatment. Earlier in May, a security guard sleeping below the Macronia railway overbridge was killed using heavy stones. The Madhya Pradesh Police suspect a "psycho-killer" behind these incidents.