Sunanda Pushkar Death Case

Sunanda Pushkar death case: It's been seven years of absolute torture, says Shashi Tharoor after Delhi court clears him of murder charges

"Most grateful, your honour. It's been seven-and-half years of absolute torture. I really appreciate it," Tharoor said in his first reaction to the Delhi court verdict in the case.

Sunanda Pushkar death case: It&#039;s been seven years of absolute torture, says Shashi Tharoor after Delhi court clears him of murder charges

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday wholeheartedly thanked the Delhi court after it discharged him in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel.

"Most grateful, your honour. It's been seven-and-half years of absolute torture. I really appreciate it," Tharoor said in his first reaction to the Delhi court verdict in the case.

“It's been seven-and-half years of absolute torture,” Tharoor said after Delhi court cleared him of wife's murder. The Kerala Congress MP said that the court order was a big relief for him.

During the hearing in the case, his lawyers had told the court that a Special Investigation Team had completely exonerated the politician and that he should be discharged as there was no evidence to establish any of the charges against him.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel then passed the order in a virtual hearing. Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

