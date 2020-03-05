Supreme Court will take up all CAA-related cases after hearing Sabrimala matter

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday (March 5, 2020) said it will take up cases related to CAA only after arguments in the nine-bench Sabarimala matter is over.

A three-member bench said this after senior advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the matter for fixing a date. The bench was led by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

