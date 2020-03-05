हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Citizenship Amendment Act

Supreme Court will take up all CAA-related cases after hearing Sabrimala matter

Supreme Court says it will take up cases related to CAA only after arguments in the nine-bench Sabarimala matter is over.

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday (March 5, 2020) said it will take up cases related to CAA only after arguments in the nine-bench Sabarimala matter is over.

A three-member bench said this after senior advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the matter for fixing a date. The bench was led by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.  

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community. 

The Centre is yet to file a reply, it will submit a reply in a few days.

Citizenship Amendment ActSupreme Courtanti-CAASabrimala case
