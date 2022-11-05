topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Survey shows 4 out of 5 families facing pollution ailments in Delhi-NCR, many forced to leave

The responses were sought from the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. The survey also found that 80% of the surveyed families have at least one member who is experiencing some kind of respiratory problem due to air pollution.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 07:14 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Survey shows 4 out of 5 families facing pollution ailments in Delhi-NCR, many forced to leave

New Delhi: Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR have claimed to have experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks, according to a survey. Meanwhile, 18 per cent of the total 19,000 people surveyed by LocalCircles have already visited a doctor. The survey also found that 80 per cent of the surveyed families have at least one member who is experiencing some kind of respiratory problem due to air pollution. The responses were sought from the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad with 63 per cent of respondents being male. "Four in five Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) families surveyed have someone experiencing pollution-related ailments: 18 per cent have already visited a doctor or a hospital," the survey mentioned.

Answering the question on the nature of the ailment, 80 per cent families said their members are "facing multiple issues due to the pollution", while 7 per cent denied having any issue at all due to the pollution.

Also Read: 'Kejriwal turned Delhi into gas chamber like Hitler': BJP puts up shocking poster

Meanwhile, 13 per cent were said to be unaffected by air pollution as they are not living in Delhi-NCR at the time. In effect, to avoid the impact of air pollution, some have temporarily moved out of the national capital region, while the majority of those remaining are paying a price.

When a similar question was asked five days after Diwali, 70 per cent citizens had complained that someone in their family was experiencing the same pollution-related illness.

This number has risen by 10 per cent in a matter of five days, during which 13 per cent of the respondents have left Delhi-NCR temporarily.

LocalCircles is a community social media platform that holds surveys on issues of governance, public and consumer interest.

Live Tv

Delhi air pollutionDelhi-NCR air pollutionDelhi AQIDelhi-NCR AQIAir pollutionAAPBJPDelhi-NCR

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!