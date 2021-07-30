Suspected drones spotted at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir, alert sounded

New Delhi: Drones were spotted at three different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district late Thursday (July 30) evening, officials said, prompting authorities to issue a high alert in the region.

The first drone was spotted at Samba's Ghajwal police station area and ITBP centre. Police station in charge Rakesh Sharma and police personnel kept monitoring it till the end.

The second drone was seen in the Chliyari International Border area and the third drone was sighted at the Bari Brahma area. A high alert has been sounded in the entire Samba district. Police have launched a search operation in all three areas to see if the drone succeeded in dropping anything.

Border Security Forces fired a few rounds of bullets at the suspected drone near Chliyari International border in Samba. However, the drone managed to flee from the spot. The drones were spotted between 8:30 and 9:30pm. This is the second time in less than a week that a drone has been spotted near the International Border.

On July 23, Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device material weighing five kg in the Akhnoor area of the Jammu district. The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached to the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has instructed all security agencies to be extra vigilant about any flying objects ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Live TV