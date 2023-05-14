Suspense Ends: Siddaramaiah Chief Minister; DK Shivakumar Deputy CM With Top Ministries, Say Sources

Top Congress leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, with DK Shivakumar as his deputy, highly placed sources in the Congress party told Zee News TV today. Since morning, DK Shivakumar had dropped major hints to public his desire for the top post. To placate Shivakumar - considered pivotal for Congress victory in Karnataka - the high command has decided to award him top ministries of the state. An official announcement can be made on the same by Monday evening.

Why Congress chose Siddaramaiah over DK Shivakumar?

Many are wondering as to why the Congress party is choosing 75-year-old Siddramaiah over DK Shivakumar. The souces close to the top party leaders said that Congress is eyeing a better performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For the same, the party wishes to use Siddaramaiah's mass appeal across the state. The party is now seeing Siddaramaiah in the position of the 'face' and Shivakumar as the manager for upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AHINDA Formula

The Congress believes that Karnataka's popular - AHINDA formula - had a big role to play in its victory. Ahinda is a Kannada acronym for 'Alpasankhyataru' or minorities, 'Hindulidavaru' or backward classes, and 'Dalitaru' or Dalits. It is said that Siddaramaiah is an expert in managing this vote bank and enjoys mass appeal among these communities. For the same reason, the party doesn't wish to go against Siddaramaiah, who has a history of rebels against former bosses in Janata Dal factions.