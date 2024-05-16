Maliwal Alleged Assault Case: AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday spoke out about the alleged assault on her. She said that the Delhi Police had recorded her statement and that the BJP shouldn't get involved in politics over the incident. She said that the last three days have been extremely difficult for her, following the purported incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal.



"What happened to me was extremely bad. I gave the police a statement about what happened to me. I hope appropriate action is taken. The past few days have been extremely difficult for me. I appreciate those who prayed. Those who attempted character assassination claimed that I was doing so at the request of the opposing party; God bless them as well," she wrote in a Hindi-language post on X.



She said that crucial elections are currently taking place and emphasised that she is unimportant in comparison to the issues facing the country. "There is a special request to the BJP people to refrain from politicising this incident," she wrote in the same post.

मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 16, 2024

A two-person Delhi Police team recorded her statement Thursday at her home in Central Delhi. According to an officer, Maliwal informed police of the incident that occurred at the chief minister's residence on Monday. The officer stated that with Maliwal's statement recorded, police may file a FIR in connection with the case.

