SWAYAM PRABHA DTH channels to support, reach those who don't have access to internet

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (May 17) announced what the government has decided to do in the education sector in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The Finance Minister said, "Extensive use of podcasts and radio. Special e-content for visually and hearing-impaired students. Top 100 universities will be allowed to start online courses by May 30," while elaborating on technology-driven education with equity post-COVID-19.

Technology-driven Systems- Online Education during COVID

-SWAYAM PRABHA DTH channels to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet.

-3 channels were already earmarked for school education; now another 12 channels to be added.

- Provision made for telecast of live interactive sessions on these channels with experts from home through Skype.

- Also tied up with private DTH operators like Tata Sky & Airtel to air educational video content to enhance the reach of these channels.

- Coordination with the States of India to share air time (4 his daily) on the SWAYAM PRABHA channels to telecast their education-related content.

- DIKSHA platform has had 61 crore hits from 24th March till date

- 200 new textbooks added to e-Paathshaala

The Finance Minister further stated:

India is changing and so is our way of education PM eVIDYA - a programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education to be launched immediately; Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30th May#AatmaNirbharApnaBharat pic.twitter.com/Xm1oFNTG5f — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 17, 2020

PM eVidya: A program for multi-mode access to digital education to be launched immediately, consisting of:

- One earmarked TV channel per class from class 1 to class 12

- DIKSHA for school education in states and union territories, e-content and QR coded textbooks for all grades

- Extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts

- Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020

- Manodarpan: An initiative for psychological support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well being to be launched immediately