Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spreading fake video about 'police brutality'

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling fake video on the internet.

New York: India`s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police`s pogrom against Muslims in UP".

"Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard," Syed wrote on Twitter while taking a jibe at the Pakistan PM who was on the earlier occasion seen spreading disinformation maligning India.

Earlier in a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling fake video on the internet.

The now-deleted video shared by Khan was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality "against Muslims" in Uttar Pradesh.

At one point in the now-deleted video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it was an incident in Bangladesh. The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

Khan faced a strong backlash on social media for tweeting the face video with users saying that he does not even do basic fact-checking. 

