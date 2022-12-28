‘T-shirt Hi Chal Rahi Hai’: Rahul Gandhi again spotted wearing a T-shirt as Delhi shivers - Watch

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently seen wearing just a T-shirt amid the chilling cold in Delhi, was once again spotted wearing a white T-shirt on Wednesday. Replying to a question by a reporter on why was he wearing a T-shirt when the national capital is experiencing extremely cold weather conditions, the Wayanad Congress MP said, “T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge...(T-shirt is fine and will wear it as long as I can)”.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi replies to a question about him wearing a T-shirt.



Reporter to Rahul Gandhi: Today also in T-shirt...



Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge... pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi has become the talk of the town on the internet after he grabbed eyeballs for wearing just a T-shirt amid a chilling cold in Delhi. On Monday morning, the Congress MP visited the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers in a t-shirt, cargo and sneakers amid the freezing cold wave in Delhi.

A Congress spokesperson later said that while Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of great leaders during the day in the bitter cold, BJP leaders had wrapped themselves in blankets. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid called Gandhi a “tapasvi (ascetic)” and “superhuman”.

Referring to journalists' questions, Rahul Gandhi later said, “They keep asking me how I do not feel cold. But they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question." "I have walked 2,800 km, but I believe that is not a big deal. Farmers walk so much every day; as do farm labourers, factory workers — all of India, in fact," he said, addressing the gathering near the Red Fort.

The controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's clothes began when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress leader was wearing a “foreign-made jersey”. Shah said this at a party event in Jodhpur on September 11.

Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, leading social media users to wonder how he was weathering the bitter cold without any warm clothes.