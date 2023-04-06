Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Says, ‘Taj Mahal Is Not The Symbol Of Love,’ Sparks Row

NEW DELHI: Assam BJP leader Rupjyoti Kurmi has said that the Taj Mahal, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, is not a “symbol of love.” The Assam BJP leader also questioned Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s love for his late wife Mumtaz Mahal, in whose name he built the Taj Mahal, which is considered an eternal monument of love and visited by thousands of tourists from across the world every year.

“Taj Mahal is not the symbol of Love. Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in memory of his 4th wife Mumtaz. If he loved Mumtaz, then why he married three times more after the death of Mumtaz,” Rupjyoti Kurmi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Kurmi also demanded an investigation to find out what happened to Shah Jahan’s three other wives. "If the Taj Mahal is considered as an epitome of the love of Shah Jahan and his fourth wife Mumtaj Mahal, then what happened to his other three wives? An investigation should be initiated," the Assam BJP leader demanded.

The Assam BJP MLA from Mariani had earlier urged PM Narendra Modi to demolish the Mughal-era structures Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and build temples instead. "I urge PM Modi to demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and build the world's most beautiful temple," he had said.

The BJP legislator went on to say that a grand temple should be built in those places in such a way that no other institution or establishment can come closer to its architecture. He also said that he will donate his one-year salary for this purpose.

The Taj Mahal is a symbol of love, commissioned by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632 to honour his favourite wife who died while giving birth to their 14th child. Her name was Mumtaz Mahal, which in English translates to something like “Chosen One of the Palace”.

Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum, is considered one of the finest architectural marvels and it is listed as one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Mumtaz, the lovable wife of Emperor Shah Jahan, was also known as Mallika-e-Hindustani. The couple had 14 children in all, but only 7 of them survived.

Due to complications related to her pregnancy, the empress died while giving birth to her final child in 1631. Her remains are interred in a golden coffin in a modest structure on Yamuna's bank.