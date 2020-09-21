Taj Mahal reopens months after being shut, COVID-19 norms to be followed

Agra: As India enters phase 4 of unlock, the iconic Taj Mahal reopened on Monday (September 21). The monument is opened following COVID-19 guidelines making it mandatory for visitors to wear mask.

The Taj Mahal authority has imprinted norms saying not more than five thousand visitors are allowed in a day and it has also prohibited taking group photographs.

Several visitors were seen visiting the Taj Mahal premises soon after it was reopened. Thermal screenings of visitors were done.

The Taj Mahal was closed on March 17 after the Centre's order to close all the heritage monuments protected under the Archeological Survey of India.