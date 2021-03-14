Taj Mahal to be renamed as Ram Mahal, claims BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Ballia: Taj Mahal will soon be renamed as Ram Mahal. At least this is what Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bairia constituency in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh claimed.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Singh said the Agra's Taj Mahal used to be a temple of Lord Shiva.

Taj Mahal used to be a Shiva temple, and it will soon be renamed to Ram Mahal in the Yogi administration, said Singh.

Singh further hailed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a descendant of Shivaji.

"Shivaji's descendants have arrived in the land of Uttar Pradesh. Just as Samarth Guru Ramdas gave Shivaji to India, similarly Gorakhnath ji has given Yogi Adityanath to Uttar Pradesh," said Singh.

The BJP MLA strongly condemned the alleged assault on journalists in Moradabad.

An FIR was filed against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 other party workers on Saturday (March 13) for allegedly attacking the journalists which led to grievous injuries to a few of them.

Singh said that the incident showed the true character of Samajwadis, who use sticks on journalists. "But this will not be tolerated under Yogi Ji's rule," Singh added.

He said that no preference will be given to people with an "anti-national mindset". "Only those who speak the glory of India and Indianness will become leaders," he said.

The BJP leader, known for his bold remarks, is not new to stoking controversies.

Last year, in the aftermath of the brutal gang-rape of a teenage girl in Hathras, he had said that rapes could be stopped if girls are taught 'sanskaar'.